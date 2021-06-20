CANU agent arrested for allegedly discharging firearm as police ordered Corentyne bar to close

Last Updated on Sunday, 20 June 2021, 14:12 by Denis Chabrol

One of two Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents has been arrested after they allegedly resisted orders by police to shut down a bar in Berbice in keeping with the COVID-19 curfew.

One of the CANU agents allegedly opened fire with his 9 MM service pistol, injuring his colleague.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 Sunday morning at Sea Breeze Bar Corriverton, Berbice

The Guyana Police Force says policemen went to the bar which had about one hundred persons imbibing.

The policemen reportedly ordered the owner of the bar to close the business.

But police say a CANU officer questioned why the policeman thought he close the party and further stated that that was not going to happen.

The Police force says because of the CANU agent’s behaviour, a civilian intervened and told him that he cannot disrespect the police.

Police say the CANU agent became angry and advanced towards the young man in an aggressive manner.

Another civilian intervened but was allegedly attacked by the aggressive CANU officer.

Police further informed that a large crowd gathered and another CANU officer took out his firearm in the crowd and discharged a round in the air.

The shooter’s colleague received injuries to the left side of the head and was escorted to the Skeldon Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor and sent away.

Police say the shooter was arrested and placed into custody and the firearm was lodged.

One 9MM spent shell found and lodged as the investigation progresses.