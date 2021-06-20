CANU Chief distances agency from agents who resisted police curfew orders

Last Updated on Sunday, 20 June 2021, 14:18 by Denis Chabrol

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh on Sunday expressed concern that two of his agents have been arrested for resisting police enforcement of the COVID-19 curfew.

He says the agents, each with two years service, recently underwent anger-management training.

Mr. Singh says after police complete their investigation, CANU will seek an explanation from the agents to determine what action, including further training, should be taken.

The CANU Chief dissociated that law enforcement department of the Ministry of Home Affairs from the behaviour of the two agents who have been based in Berbice for some time on a rotational basis. “These actions are not reflected of the entire CANU or how CANU operates,” Mr. Singh told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

He says they were still in police custody in connection with disobeying police orders to close a party at about 12:30 this morning at Sea Breeze Bar Corriverton, Berbice. During that incident one of the CANU agents discharged a 9 MM pistol.

He says none of the two suspects in that fracas in Berbice had been involved in recent hostility to a number of civilians in Lethem during the seizure of alcohol that had been allegedly smuggled from neighbouring Brazil.