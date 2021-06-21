Teenage girl abducted after refusing to delete Facebook account

Last Updated on Monday, 21 June 2021, 10:09 by Denis Chabrol

A 21-year old man allegedly abducted his 17-year old girlfriend and locked her in a room at his home, after breaking her cellphone because she refused to delete her Facebook account, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the incident occurred between June 17 and 19, 2021 at West Canefield East Canje Berbice.

Police said the matter was reported to the police and the suspect is now arrested and in custody pending investigations.

The teenager told police that he placed a knife at her neck and forced her to leave her yard.

She said she eventually escaped from his home and reported the ordeal to police, after she heard the voices of persons outside.

Police said the suspect visited the victim’s home, and an argument started over the victim being on social media. The suspect asked the victim to delete her Facebook page and the victim refused.

“The suspect then took away the victim’s cellular phone, broke it and threw it over a nearby fence. He then started to physically abuse her and took a knife from his bag and placed it to her neck while ordering her to exit her yard.

Becoming fearful for her life the victim complied. They joined a hire car but the victim alleges that all her silent signals to the driver went unheeded. The suspect then took her to his home and placed her in a room of the lower flat of the building,” police said.

The teenager told police that that while held against her will she was left naked in a locked room and all her pleas and attempts to leave were met with threats of force.

About 07:10hrs on June 19, after hearing voices in the yard the victim managed to brace the door open and run out into the yard screaming for help.

The suspect upon seeing the scene and the alarmed faces, ran and made good his escape from the scene, investigators were informed.