19-year old arrested for allegedly stealing car from owner’s yard

Last Updated on Monday, 21 June 2021, 10:19 by Denis Chabrol

A 19-year old man was caught early Monday morning shortly after he allegedly stole a car from a yard at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, police said.

He has since been handed over to police.

The theft allegedly occurred at about 12:30 AM at Cherry Field, LBI. The car belongs to 43-year old Annand Gaj of

The Blue Carina motor vehicle, bearing licence number PKK 543, is valued at GYD$1, 180,000.

Police were told that Gaj was in his house when he heard his car engine was started. “He raised an alarm and neighbours rendering assistance giving chase and apprehending the suspect who was caught stuck in a trench with the said car,” police said.

When handed over to the police, the suspect was seen with injuries to his head. He is hospitalized under police guard in a stable condition, police added.