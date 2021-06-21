Bus stolen at gunpoint on Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Last Updated on Monday, 21 June 2021, 10:29 by Denis Chabrol

Two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, stole a minibus from the driver at Swan, Soesdyke-Linden Highway late Sunday night when he stopped because the vehicle was overheating, police said.

The 25-year old driver said the bandits carted off GYD$20,000 cash and one Toyota Pitbull bus bearing registration number BWW 1914 valued GYD$2,980,000

The driver told investigators that the orange and black minibus was overheating while in the vicinity of Swan Village Soesdyke Linden Highway.

“The victim pulled over to the left side of the said highway for the bus to cool off. The area was very dark.

About five minutes after, he observed a dark-coloured car pull up behind the said bus and two males came out of the car. They ran up to his driver’s side door as one pulled out a black handgun from his pants waist and pointed same to him,” the Guyana Police Force said.

He was pulled out of the bus, searched and the cash and vehicle taken away after which he reported the incident at the Kuru Kururu Police Outpost.