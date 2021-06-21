Achiwib Village Council arrests suspected cattle rustlers

Last Updated on Monday, 21 June 2021, 10:41 by Denis Chabrol

Members of the Achiwib Village Council in the South Rupununi have arrested two suspected cattle thieves after a branded cow was stolen and parts of the carcass were found in the savannah, police said.

The alleged larceny of cattle occurred between June 15 and 19, 2021 by two men from Achiwib Village and one from Karaudarnau Village, South Rupununi.

The cow was valued at GYD$100,000.

Police were told that the Achiwib Village cowboy released the cow branded AVC2 in the savannah to graze but he subsequently discovered that the cow was missing and observed three horse tracks chasing the cow in the direction of Arlene Duncan’s ranch.

The Guyana Police Force said further searches were conducted by the Achiwib Village Council and the cow was discovered slaughtered in the savannah with the hide, head and hooves left behind.

“Acting upon information received, one of the suspects was contacted and questioned and he claimed that it was the other two suspects who slaughtered the cow and shipped the carcass to Lethem. The two were apprehended by the Village Council and were both handed over to police who are now investigating the matter,” police said.