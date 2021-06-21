One dead, four injured after car breaks in two at Stewartville, West Demerara

Last Updated on Monday, 21 June 2021, 15:48 by Denis Chabrol

One person was killed and four others injured on Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole at Stewartville Public Road and split in two, eyewitnesses said.

Among the injured are a driver and foreign nationals.

Fire fighters from the nearby Leonora Fire Station rushed to the scene to rescue the occupants.

Eyewitnesses said the car, which was heading east, overtook four cars and swerved another approaching car and ended, spun and hit post