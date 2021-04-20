COVID spreads to many villages in Regions 3, 4

Last Updated on Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 16:43 by Denis Chabrol

The coronavirus has spread to many villages in West Demerara-Essequibo Islands and Demerara-Mahaica, as Guyana continues to record increased positive cases, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said Tuesday.

Authorities say Region four (Demerara-Mahaica) continues to be the epicenter of covid-19 with the highest numbers recorded according to the ministry’s records. Of the 11,901 confirmed cases up to Monday, the Health Ministry said there have been 1,306 cases in Region Three (West Demerara/Essequibo Islands) and 5,708 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) since the virus was first detected in Guyana last year March.

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony says while there are hotspots the virus is spreading in region three Essequibo Islands – West Demerara and region four Demerara – Mahaica.

“Generally, when we look across the say the East Coast or Georgetown or the East Bank, almost every village, there are one or two cases. Similarly, in Region Three at Tuschen, we have seen more cases but again at different villages across Region Three there are one or two cases that exist,” he said.

The health minister says the spread has registered the need for citizens to continue to obey COVID measures which are being flouted by members of the public.

Dr. Anthony says all are exposed now because of the prevalence of the virus in most parts of those two administrative regions.

The Health Ministry has over the past few weeks intensified the COVID-19 vaccination exercise by lowering the eligible age to 18 years and above because more young persons are falling seriously ill with the disease.

Guyana has far vaccinated more than 80,000 persons with jabs from India, Russia and China.