UPDATE: ‘Killa’ surrenders to police for questioning about Fagundes killing

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 13:45 by Denis Chabrol

Less than two hours after police on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for Rondell ‘Killa’ Bacchus in connection with the execution-style gunning down of Ricardo ‘Paper Shorts’ Fagundes last month, he surrendered to investigators.

A Guyana Police Force spokesman said Mr. Bacchus “has surrendered to the police and is currently” at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department.

According to police, Mr. Bacchus was “wanted for questioning” about the incident outside Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown on March 21.

The 40-year old Bacchus lived at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, police said.

Fagundes was shot numerous times as he exited Palm Court to drive Roger Khan’s vehicle closer to the entrance of the pub.

The duo had been drinking moments earlier.

A vehicle, believed to be the getaway car, was hours later found destroyed by fire on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Almost two years ago, Bacchus had been convicted for manslaughter committed on a scrap metal dealer during the course of a GYD$2 million robbery.

He was released early from imprisonment, based on time he had already spent in prison pending trial.