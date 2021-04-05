University of Guyana student found dead, days after he went missing

Last Updated on Monday, 5 April 2021, 23:35 by Denis Chabrol

University of Guyana Computer Science student Joel Skeete’s body was Monday afternoon found washed up on the West Bank of Demerara, five days after he went missing, police said.

Police say the body of the 19-year old man was decomposed beyond recognition and “was discovered lying facing downward between rocks at the western bank of the Demerara River in the vicinity of Belleview West Bank Demerara.”

The body was found at about 1:45 Monday afternoon, police said.

Hours later, shortly after 11 PM Monday, police said Joel Skeete’s body was identified by his uncle, Colonel Julius Skeete of the Guyana Defence Force.

Joel went missing on March 31, shortly after leaving the barber at the Harbour Bridge Mall, East Bank Demerara.

His father, Clairmonte Skeete, sadly announced on Facebook the passing of Joel Skeete and remarked that “at the moment the family is overwhelmed and is unable to say more.”