Speedboat captain, sales rep robbed of GYD$3.5 million in cash, valuables while dining

Last Updated on Sunday, 4 April 2021, 9:18 by Denis Chabrol

A speedboat captain and a sales representative, who were dining together at a West Bank Demerara Chinese restaurant, were Saturday night robbed of more than GYD$3.5 million in cash, jewellery and other valuables, police said.

Images of the men, who were masked, as well as the entire ordeal that lasted less than 10 minutes were captured by video surveillance cameras.

The robbery victims are speed boat captain 34-year old Navindra Kooblall, of La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara and sales representative, 33-year old Leon Dyal, who resides at Aaron Street, Goed Fortuin, WBD who resides at Aron Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

The robbery was committed by two unidentifiable males who were both armed with guns. The robbery took place on Saturday between 8:15 PM and 8:30 PM at Lot 15 Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara which houses a Chinese restaurant named Hong Xiang.

Police said Kooblall was robbed of six gold chains value GYD$2,145,000, two gold rings value $220,000, one gold band value GYD$400,000, one iPhone pro 11 max cell phone value GYD$320,000, one Samsung A17 cell phone value $150,000 and US$1,500, all with a total value of GYD$3,320,460.

Police also said the gunmen reportedly robbed Dyal of one Samsung A50 cellular phone valued GYD$60,000, GYD$155,000 in cash and US$200 , a total value of GYD$255,000.

” At the time, they were both having a meal when the suspects walked into the restaurant and pointed guns to the victims and at the same time, relieving them of the items mentioned and made good their escape in a white 212 motor car, registration unknown,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said no shots were fired, the area was searched and several persons were questioned but no one was arrested.