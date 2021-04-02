Suspects in killing of Victoria Village labourer arrested

Last Updated on Friday, 2 April 2021, 8:24 by Denis Chabrol

Two men and a woman, who allegedly chopped and stabbed a resident of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, have been arrested, police said.

The dead man has been identified by the Guyana Police Force as 29-year old Nico Layne.

Police said one of the suspects was seen with a wound to his forehead and on his left side face. He was receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital under guard.

Homicide detectives said the suspect claims that the deceased tried to rob his reputed wife at the Stabroek market area and he intervened and the deceased wounded him with a knife.

Police said Layne was killed on March 28 at about 4:30 AM on Leopold Street, Georgetown. Investigators said the assailants were caught in the act on nearby surveillance video cameras. “The scene was captured on CCTV (Closed Circuit Television). Statements have been taken and investigations are in progress,” police said.

Police said that at about 3:30 AM, Layne was on High Street where a game of cards was being played by a group of men and after some time he realized that his bicycle was missing.

This caused him to go in search of the bicycle and about 04:30 AM he was seen running on High Street heading south then east on Leopold Street, police added.

“He was being chased by three suspects – two males and a female – armed with a knife and a cutlass. The deceased fell which caused him to receive several chops and stabs about his body. The perpetrators then escaped after which Layne was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation,” the law enforcement agency said.

He was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty and the body was examined and what appeared to be a wound was seen under his right armpit, one to his upper left side chest and three on his right forearm.