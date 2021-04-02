Woman allegedly stabs ex partner to death

Last Updated on Friday, 2 April 2021, 12:51 by Denis Chabrol

A woman has allegedly killed her 46-year old former reputed husband, one week after they ended their relationship.

Police say the dead man has been identified as 46-year old Darren Harris of ‘E’ Field, Cummings Park, Sophia.

Harris, who was a cook, was stabbed three times – one to the left side chest and two to the left side upper back.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 Thursday night.

Police say his ex partner admitted to inflicting the wounds with a knife that she took away from him after he cut her hand.

Investigators were told that Harris and the woman once shared a relationship which ended about a week ago due to domestic issues.

A witness told police that she overheard an argument on the road and as such she ventured out of her home and saw Harris fall to the ground about 40 feet away.

At the same time, the witness says she observed the suspect walking away from the area.

The suspect was arrested at her home where it was observed that she was bleeding profusely from a wound between her right index and ring finger.