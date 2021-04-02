Albouystown businessman robbed at gunpoint

Last Updated on Friday, 2 April 2021, 12:55 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman of Albouystown, Georgetown was robbed of cash and jewellery while he was sitting outside his business place.

Police say the businessman is 54-year old Sean Seales of Callender Street, Albouystown.

He told police that he was robbed of a 40-pennyweight gold chain valued GYD$400-thousand dollars, two cellular phones valued GYD$48-thousand and GYD$24-thousand cash.

The robbery was committed Thursday at about 8:20 PM by two identifiable men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Mr. Seales says he was sitting in front of his business place when one of the perpetrators entered his shop.

On his way out, he reportedly approached Mr. Seales and snatched off his gold chain that he was wearing around his neck.

Mr. Seales attempted to open a pepper spray when the armed preparator took out a gun and pointed it at him.

He says the other bandit continued to relieve the victim of his two cellular phones.

The perpetrators then made good their escape on foot along Calendar Street, Albouystown.