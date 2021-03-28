227 now dead from COVID

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 March 2021, 17:28 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s coronavirus death toll on Sunday climbed even further with the passing of two more persons.

They are a 30-year old woman and a 78-year old man from Region Four – Demerara/ Mahaica.

This now means that 227 persons have died since last year March when the virus was first confirmed in Guyana.

The Health Ministry also says that 96 new cases have been detected within the past 24 hours.

The official figures also show that 54 persons are currently hospitalised. They include 13 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors have also ordered 995 persons to isolate themselves at home to avoid coming into contact with others.

The Health Ministry also says that 12 persons have been quarantined to see if they will develop symptoms of the viral disease.

Of the 10,162 confirmed cases dating back to last year March, 8,879 have recovered.

Region Four continues to be the worst affected, as 4,825 have been infected by the coronavirus over the past 12 months.