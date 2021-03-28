14-year old boy sustains minor injuries in accident involving Harmon’s vehicle

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 March 2021, 19:28 by Denis Chabrol

A 14-year old boy was injured in an accident Saturday night allegedly caused by Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon’s vehicle knocking three vehicles at a traffic light, and the driver risks being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

“As a result of the collision, a 14 year-old male passenger of Linden received injuries about his body and was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away,” police said.

The boy was in a minibus, police added.

Police said a breath alcohol test was conducted on all four of the drivers where the driver of Mr. Harmon’s vehicle, PTT 8491, gave a reading of .400% and .258% BAC and the other drivers readings returned .000% BAC in their system.

Police say .35 BAC and below are legal driving limits, but the driver faces the possibility of being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol because he allegedly failed one of the breathalyser tests.

Mr. Harmon’s office issued a statement saying that he was not in the vehicle at the time of the mishap on the East Coast Demerara, was relieved that no one was seriously injured and promised to assist with the probe. “The Guyana Police Force is conducting an investigation and Mr. Harmon is committed to assisting such investigation in any way necessary and will be guided by the outcome of the investigation,” said Imran Khan, Director of Communications at the Opposition Leader’s Office, said in a statement.

Police said Mr. Harmon’s vehicle, PTT 8491, knocked three stationary vehicles that were waiting on the traffic light to change from red to green on the Mon Repos Public Road at about 8:15 PM.

The other vehicles that were involved in the accident were motor lorry GZZ 4852, minibus BJJ 5402 and motor van GNN 6734.