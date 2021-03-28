Fire severely damage East Berbice pensioner’s home

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 March 2021, 11:50 by Denis Chabrol

A fire believed to be of electrical origin Saturday night virtually destroyed the home of a 65-year old man at Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice.

“A neighbour said he was on his verandah when he noticed sparks coming from a GPL utility pole in front of the now destroyed building. The neighbour claimed that shortly after he saw smoke coming from Totaram’s home,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The two-storey house was occupied by Totaram (only name given), but he was not at home when fire struck at about 10 PM Saturday.

Police said firefighters were summoned, but in the end the upper flat of the “uninsured” building was destroyed.

Investigators said they questioned several persons but no useful information has been received so far.