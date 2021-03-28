Minibus driver stabbed to death; fisherman arrested

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 March 2021, 11:43 by Denis Chabrol

A driver of Wrong-Turn Squatting Area, Tuschen , East Bank Essequibo was early this morning stabbed to death during a drinking spree.

Dead is 34-year old Floyd Mc Garrell.

The incident occurred at about 4:45 this morning at Back Street, Tuschen.

Police say they are treating the killing as murder. The suspect, a 41-year old fisherman from Tuschen, has since been arrested.

Thirty-six-year old Natasha Dass, told police that at about 4 AM she heard an argument between her husband and his friends.

As a result, she said she went and saw the deceased and the suspect in a heated argument.

She reportedly says the fisherman cuffed her husband to his face and stabbed him to his abdomen with a pair of scissors.