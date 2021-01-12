Fuel tanker trucks destroyed by fire at Parika

Last Updated on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 16:48 by Denis Chabrol

Two fuel tankers trucks were Tuesday morning destroyed by fire of unknown origin at Parika-Salem, East Bank Essequibo.

Police say the tankers belong to 39-year old Nazhir Khan of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo

One of the truck drivers, 40 year-old Zahir Villa, was burnt to his hands. Mr. Villa in an effort to save one of the motor lorry jumped in the cabin and tried to turn off the vehicle and received burn injuries to his hand; he was rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital by public spirited citizens, thee Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators say they were told that about 9 AM, the lorries were parked at the Parika-Salem First Koker discharging fuel.According to one of the truck drivers- 38-year old Ramsharan Dean of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, he left the vehicle and went about 25 feet away and upon his return, he saw smoke coming from behind his cabin area which quickly burst into a huge fire spreading to the other motor lorry.

The fire was subsequently extinguished by firefighters.