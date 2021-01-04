166 now dead from COVID-19

Last Updated on Monday, 4 January 2021, 16:49 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana’s Health Ministry on Monday said two more persons died from the coronavirus – the first for the New Year- pushing the death toll to 166.

The latest fatalities are a 70-year-old man Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and an 85-year old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

“These persons died while receiving care at our medical facility,” the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry also said there were 21 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Of the nine who are hospitalised, five are in the intensive care unit.