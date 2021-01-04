Charity restaurateurs robbed at gunpoint

Last Updated on Monday, 4 January 2021, 15:26 by Denis Chabrol

A Chinese’s national and his business partner were robbed and assaulted at gunpoint Sunday night on the Essequibo coast, police said Monday.

Police say the robbery and assault were committed on the Chinese’s Nationals Steve Sue, age 41 years, a businessman and his business partner Yu Rong Cao, age 37 years, both of Charity Essequibo Coast.

Two masked men relieved the businessmen of two iPhones valued at $120,000 and $80,000 each at about 11:00 PM at their place of business.

The two suspects, one wearing a face mask and the other a blue bandana covering his face with a cap and hoodie, were caught on surveillance cameras as they walked into the restaurant in which the victims operate.

Police say one of them took out a handgun and held the victims at gunpoint, demanded their valuables, assaulted them after and escaped.



Police say the investigation is ongoing.