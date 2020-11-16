EPA Executive Director told to remain off the job

Last Updated on Monday, 16 November 2020, 19:20 by Denis Chabrol

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams has been told not to report for duty although his vacation leave is finished.

He was due to return to work on Monday after he had been told in August to proceed on 126 days leave.

Dr. Adams told News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President has told him not to report for duty at the EPA.

Dr. Adams says Ms. Moore told him that he will receive “guidance” this week.

He has a five-year contract as the Executive Director of the EPA that expires in October 2023.

President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo are on record as saying that they would prefer to use Dr. Adams’ skills in the oil and gas sector.

But Dr. Adams says he has not been informed of anything beyond the Executive Director of the EPA.

He is also an executive member of the Alliance For Change, the second largest party in A Partnership for National Unity which is dominated by the People’s National Congress Reform.

He worked for three decades with the United States’ Department of Energy in top environmental and safety positions.