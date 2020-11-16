16-year old drunken teen found dead after imbibing with mom, man- police

Last Updated on Monday, 16 November 2020, 19:16 by Denis Chabrol

A 16-year old girl, who was drinking rum with her mother and a man, has been found dead, police said.

The teenager was living at Return, Baramita Village, North West District.

The incident occurred between 14th and 15th November at Coanna Backdam, Five Star, North West.

Investigators were informed that about midday Saturday, the girl and her mother went to a shop , purchased rum and began drinking in the company of a man and others.

At about 3 PM, the woman and her teenage daughter became drunk after buying more rum and some rice.

Police said the woman, her daughter and the man left for home.

The shop owner said the girl’s mother went to his shop sometime later and spent a little while there.

Investigators said on November 15 at about 7:30 AM, the body of the teenage girl was found lying motionless behind their dwelling quarters.

The matter was reported to the Matthew’s Ridge Police Station. Police are yet to arrest the man who accompanied the woman and her daughter from the shop.