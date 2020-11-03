Farmer, who allegedly stole police force handgun, on bail

A farmer of Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice, who allegedly stole a handgun and ammunition belonging to the Guyana Police Force, has been granted bail.

He is 26-year old Symeon “Burn Hand” Lynch of Hazel Street, Springlands.

Police say that on October 28 at Number 76 Village, Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice, he robbed Shibike Calder and Anette Mckenzie of: one Samsung A20 cellphone valued GYD$55,000 Guyana Currency and GYD$45,000 cash a total value of GYD$100,000 and one .38 Taurus Revolver with five .38 rounds of ammunition property of the force.

Mr. Lynch is also accused of stealing one Samsung J3 Prime valued GYD$38,000, one Haversack valued GYD$10,000 and GYD$30,000 cash, a total value of GYD$40,000 on October 28 #78 Springlands, Corriverton, Berbice. Those items were the property of Pamela Trotman and Anett Mckenzie.

He was not required to plea and was granted GYD$70,000 bail each and GYD$70,000 on the two counts of simple larceny by Magistrate Alex Moore. The accused returns to court on January 7,2021.