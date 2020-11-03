Contractor in 2016 driveway shooting pleads guilty to manslaughter, attempted murder; jailed for 6 years

Robert Benn, a contractor, who was charged with fatally shooting a man and who was attempting to turn his vehicle around using his bridge was brought before High Court Judge Navindra Singh on Tuesday, November 03, 2020.

Benn was indicted on two charges by State Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy and Tyra Bakker.

He was charged with the August 23, 2016 murder of Collin Perreira, 25, and discharging a loaded firearm at Galeann Chacon, Perreira’s girlfriend, with intent to commit murder.

Both incidents occurred at Tucville, Georgetown.

In relation to the murder charge, Benn opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. He was sentenced to six and a half years’ imprisonment.

Benn was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd.

He also pleaded guilty to the charge for attempted murder committed on Perreira’s 24-year-old girlfriend.

On this charge, he was sentenced to serve four years imprisonment. The two sentences are to run concurrently with the time spent in pre-trial custody to be deducted.

Police in a statement had said that on the day in question, Perreira was driving a heavily-tinted vehicle with his girlfriend, Chacon, in the passenger seat when they attempted to turn the vehicle around using Benn’s bridge.

Benn, who was in his yard at the time, drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds at the vehicle, hitting Perreira and Chacon about their bodies.

Police were summoned to the scene. The injured man and his friend were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Perreira was pronounced dead on arrival.

Chacon was admitted in a critical condition. Benn had claimed that he opened fire on the vehicle because he had been receiving numerous death threats.

