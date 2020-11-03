GYD$3 million reward for arrest of killers of Henry cousins, Haresh Singh

The Guyana Police Force on Tuesday issued a GYD$3 million reward for any information leading to the arrest of the killers of Isaiah and Joel Henry, and Haresh Singh in early October.

“As such, the GPF hereby announces that a reward in the sum of G$3,000,000.00 is being offered to any person or persons who can provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of these gruesome murders,” police said in a statement,

The offer of the reward came less than one week after the privately-owned Stabroek News newspaper reported that the DNA tests conducted on samples under the auspices of the Caribbean Regional Security System did not link any of the suspects to the gruesome crime.

The police force on Tuesday did not make any reference to the findings of the DNA tests, but sought to assure the public that efforts are continuing to solve the crime. “Police investigators are diligently exploring every possible lead to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice and the GPF is therefore appealing to the general public to continue to assist in this effort,” the force said.

That law enforcement agency said anyone with information is guaranteed that “that all information received will be treated with the strictest of confidence in these ongoing investigations.”

Any such person or persons may please contact the GPF on the following telephone numbers: 225-6411, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-1326, 225-2227, 225-3650, 225-7625, 227-1149, 232-0291, 232-0213, 330-2222, 911, or the nearest Police Station.

The killing of the Henrys had triggered days of protests, including the burning of tyres across sections of the West Berbice Public Road, and the robbing of commuters and damage and destruction of vehicles.