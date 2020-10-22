Internet Radio

Thieves steal GYD$600,000 in stocks from West Demerara grocery

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, Crime, News October 22, 2020 0

A grocery and snackette at Anna Catherina Public Road, West Coast Demerara was raided of more than GYD$633,000 worth of items, but so far no one has been arrested, police said.

The shopkeeper, 57-year old Nafiza Samtani of Hague Public Road, West Coast Demerara, believed that the break and enter and larceny occurred between 9:30 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and 4 AM on Wednesday, October 21. The grocery and snackette is located in the same building with the Caribbean Temptation Sports Bar.

No one has been arrested.

The items stolen include a quantity of alcohol and non alcoholic beverage to the value of GYD$260,000, perfume to the value of GYD$100,000, fifty cartoons of cigarette lighters valued GYD$200,000, two electrical fans valued GYD$13,000, GYD$30,000 in snacks, five hammocks valued GYD$20,000, and five ladies purses valued GYD$10,000 among other items to be valued later.

Ms. Samtani said she secured her shop and went home. She told police that she subsequently received a phone call from the landlord who related the breakage to her. found. Several persons were questioned but no useful information has been received so far, police said.

