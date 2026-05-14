Last Updated on Thursday, 14 May 2026, 21:05 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali says the Auditor General’s reports are being used as a performance assessment tool of regional executive officers (REOs) and other accounting officers, but said the upcoming replacements are not as a result of alleged corruption.

“The reassignment and so on was not based on issues and challenges of corruption. Of course, we have been evaluating and looking at instances where…the Auditor General would have raised issues. We gave all our accounting officers an opportunity to respond to those issues also so we take the Auditor General’s report seriously so that is why you’re seeing the type of improvement in terms of the performance of the government against the Auditor General’s Report so that narrative has no basis,” he said.

In a brief interview with Demerara Waves Online News, the President declined to say whether the analysis emerging from findings in the Auditor General’s reports showed that any of the REOs’ performance was lacking. “I won’t say that they were wanting in relation to the Auditor General’s Report,” he said.

He said the new REOs, with different skillsets, would be appointed in keeping with Guyana’s development priorities.

He cited the construction of hospitals and the need for REOs who are “connected more deeply with health care (and) these modern infrastructure while providing good administration.”

“For example, in some regions now we have identified specific investment that will be of an economic nature. Some regions, now, are selected for specific growth-oriented projects so this is not what is being referred to as the sacking of ten REOs,” he said.

The President said a number of the REOs would take up new roles in government as advisors until their contracts have expired as part of a system of “refreshing that leadership from time to time, creating new talent, positioning new talent.”

Dr Ali said his government would be deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to conduct quarterly post-assessments of procedures and rules to ensure compliance by the REOs and permanent secretaries.

The government on Wednesday said it remained committed to utilising technological advances, such as AI, to actively monitor procurement processes, improve efficiency, and detect unsavoury practices.

The President reportedly emphasised that any breaches in financial and procurement procedures, including involvement with multiple companies, would attract severe consequences, including removal from office where necessary.

As emphasised by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, according to a government statement, every expenditure must be measured against its contribution to the welfare of citizens and national development, as the Government strengthens oversight systems, eliminates waste, and upholds accountability, efficiency, and transparency in governance.

Other changes

The President also said, in keeping with a pronouncement several months ago, there would be changes in the management of the state-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) which has been consistently recording low production and attracting billions of dollars in annual subsidies.

Dr Ali also said government-run service agencies would also see a shake-up in the next three weeks in keeping with his commitment in his 2025 inauguration speech.

He said if targets were not achieved, there would be changes. “You’ll see, also, that some of the agencies that are service-oriented, that I have serious concerns with, and I’m satisfied with the level of service, you will see also, based on the evaluation, changes occurring there.”

The Guyana government on Wednesday said President Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo emphasised the government’s continued commitment to accountability, transparency, fiscal prudence, and improved service delivery across all levels of public administration.

Those expectations, the government said, were raised with cabinet members, “soon to be appointed” REOs, permanent secretaries, officers from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and accounting officers from all ten administrative regions.

“The President stressed that sacred trust accompanies public office and that every dollar spent must be to advance the welfare of the people and support national development. All procurement systems, including regional tender boards, are required to operate with full transparency and strict adherence to the law,” the government statement reads.