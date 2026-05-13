Last Updated on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, 22:34 by Denis Chabrol

In the wake of recent shootings of Guyanese soldiers by armed gangs in the Venezuelan bank of the Cuyuni River, Guyana has pleaded with Venezuela to ensure there are no more incidents of that kind.

The Guyana Foreign Ministry also asked the Venezuelan government to put in place effective measures to prevent any recurrence of such attacks and to avoid any further harm to Guyana.

“The Ministry requests that the Ministry of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela notify its authorities to conduct a full investigation into these incidents and to take appropriate measures to prevent Venezuelan territory from being used to carry out armed attacks against Guyanese military or civilian personnel that threaten their lives, impede the lawful activities of the Government of Guyana, and undermine the peace and security of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana,” states the diplomatic note that was dispatched through the Venezuelan Embassy in Georgetown on April 27, 2026.

The diplomatic note was not released to Guyanese, but was made public by the US-based lobbying firm, Continental Strategy, in its filings to the US’ Foreign Agents Registration Act concerning its work locally.

The Foreign Ministry here also asked Venezuela to put effective measures in place to prevent any recurrence of such “hostile and illegal” attacks against Guyanese soldiers who carry out “their peaceful and lawful duties.”

Underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and calm between Guyana and Venezuela, the Foreign Ministry here reminded Venezuela that, under international law, Venezuela is to “prevent its territory from being used by its own…”

Guyana’s diplomatic note about “hostile attacks” by “armed groups” operating from the Venezuelan on April 20 and 21 was dispatched to Venezuela

Guyana wants Venezuela to conduct a “full investigation” into those incidents. On 21st April 2026, at approximately 16:25 hours, another peaceful GDF patrol traversing the Cuyuni River came under gunfire in the same area from members of an armed group on the Venezuelan side. Again, the GDF patrol exercised restraint and with measured defensive actions. At approximately 16:35 hours, as the patrol traversed the same area on its return journey, it came under fire a second time from the armed group, the GDF said.

On 20th April 2026, at approximately 13:10 hours, a patrol travelling peacefully from Eteringbang to Makapa came under lire in the vicinity of Black Water along the Cuyuni River. The coordinates of the location of this unprovoked attack are 6°50’3.37”N – 60l’38’57.53”W, the GDF said.

“The gunshots originated from an armed group on the Venezuelan side of the border. The GDF reacted, in defence, with a measured response before continuing on its journey,” the Foreign Ministry said its note verbale to Venezuela.