Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, 14:18 by Denis Chabrol

A 24-year old mason was Wednesday arraigned for the murder of his mother at their Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara residence.

The Guyana Police Force said 24-year old mason, Greedesh Ramkissoon of Lot 80 Cornelia Ida, Block ‘Y’, West Coast Demerara, was charged with committing the offence on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Ramkissoon was arrested in relation to the alleged murder of his mother, Surujdai Kahrui, a supervisor, which occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Police said he appeared on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, before Magistrate Rabindra Singh at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where the indictable charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, August 7, 2026.