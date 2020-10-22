No data plan needed for several educational websites- GTT

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) on Thursday announced that it has inked a deal with the Ministry of Education that would see Guyanese paying nothing to visit several educational websites.

“By zero-rating the websites, those visiting the websites would be able to browse – and learn-without an internet data plan,” the telecoms provider said.

Among the zero-rated websites are profuturo.education, essentialschools.org, code.org, wikipedia.org, educationgy.org, guyanalearningchannel.com and Weather: (entire site) hydromet.gov.gy.

Chief Executive Officer at GTT, Justin Nedd said the company is always willing to collaborate to rise above challenges in the society. “We are happy to partner with the Ministry in supporting online learning during this pandemic. We acknowledge the effort of the Ministry, those in the teaching profession, parents and guardians to ensure that learning continues apace – it is therefore our hope that our contribution will go a long way in molding the minds of our future generation,” Nedd stated.

Acting Chief Planning Officer at the MOE, Nicola Johnson, said the Ministry is grateful for the company’s partnership in helping to meet the learning needs of students and teachers across Guyana.