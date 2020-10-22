Robbers cart off artificial jewellery, other items from East Canjie home

Police on Thursday said they were hunting one of four men, who invaded a home at East Canefield New Area, East Canjie, Berbice and stole artificial jewellery and other items.

“Checks are being made for one of the suspects who was identified and the others,” police said.

The robbery victim, who has been identified as 45-year old Rudolph Kentolall, told investigators that about 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 20, he and his wife, Bibi Kentolall , were at their neighbour’s home when he saw the four men enter his residence

The bandits reportedly removed a bag that was on a table in the lower flat. Inside the bag were GYD$70,000, one Seiko wristwatch valued GYD$60,000, two gold earrings and a quantity of artificial jewelry.

Mr. Kentolall said he immediately went to his house where he confronted two of the suspects and lashed one of them several times with a piece of wood. “The two men then ran out of the home and made good their escape on foot leaving the other two that entered the house behind,” police said.

However, Mr. Kentolall faced resistance when he confronted the other two suspects as one of them opened fire with a handgun. No one was injured and the men exited the house. Police said a .32 spent shell was recovered at the scene.