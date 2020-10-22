Two of three prison escapees recaptured

Two of the three prisoners, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, were recaptured hours after at Zeelugt Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said.

The Prison Chief said Alex Matthias and Arnold Kennedy would “aid in the ongoing investigation for the escape and they will also be processed for charges.”

Mr. Samuels said the Joint Services responded swiftly to information received, resulting in the recaptured of the two inmates who fled from Holding Bay 1 at the East Coast Demerara penitentiary.

He credited those who helped to publicise the information about the escape, and the public that provided information about their location that led to the Joint Services “conducting a clinical recapture.”

Police and prison service personnel are still on the manhunt for Mark Rafino. He was committed to stand trial for High Court for attempted murder committed on a barber at Richmond. He was granted bail and he was also on trial for the East Coast Robbery of the Money changer and his daughter.

Rafino ‘s last given address was La Grange, West Bank Demerara and Queenstown Essequibo Coast. He is the brother of Delwyn Croft from Wakenaam . Kennedy and others were accused of the murder of Alvin Seenarine called ‘Chockoloo’, of 820 ‘G’ Zeelugt North, East Bank Essequibo in July, 2019.