Updated: GECOM’S Deputy Chief Elections Officer locked up

Deputy Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, Roxanne Myers is this evening locked up in a police cell.

Attorney-at-Law, Nigel Hughes, who accompanied her to police, says she was arrested for obstruction of a police investigation because she exercised her right to silence.

Ms. Myers is being held at the Beterverwagting Police Station, East Coast Demerara, having hours earlier surrendered to police in the company of her lawyer.

She was accompanied by Mr. Hughes, to the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters, Eve Leary.

Police want to question her about alleged electoral fraud at the March 2, 2020 polls.



The Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo and two other staff members as well as the Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform Volda Lawrence have so far been charged with various offences related to the polls.