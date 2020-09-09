Protesters kill man who opened fire on them- police

Police say they are investigating the killing of a man after he allegedly exited his car and fired his shotgun towards a crowd of protesters at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

Dead is 34-year old Chatterpaul Harripaul called Roy of Bath Settlement.

The incident occurred at about 3:45 this afternoon at the Bath Settlement Public Road.

Police say Mr. Harripaul was in his motor vehicle on the Public Road at Bath Settlement when it was observed that he exited the vehicle with a shotgun and discharged one round into the air before discharging three rounds towards a crowd of protestors who were about 60 meters away.

Police say the crowd retaliated by attacking and beating him.

Police who are some distance away having observed the commotion rushed to the scene where they discovered the victim lying on ground with several injuries about his body.

He was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.