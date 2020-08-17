AFC submits nine for parliamentarians; promises rotation system

Five former ministers, accompanied by four new faces, are expected to make up the nine Alliance For Change (AFC) representatives in the opposition benches of the 65-seat National Assembly, even as the the party on Monday announced that a number of its parliamentarians would be replaced in another two and a half years.

“The AFC also commits to the rotation of seats where, midterm, some of our deserving members will be considered to replace seated

Parliamentarians from our initial list,” the AFC said in a statement.

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has so far not released its names to make up the full complement of the 31 seats that the coalition won at the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.

The leader of the list of candidates is PNCR Leader, David Granger. He has not so far said definitively whether he would be returning to the 65-seat House as Opposition Leader.

The AFC’s new parliamentary faces are Devin Sears, Juretha Fernandes, Deonarine Ramsaroop and Sherod Duncan. They are expected to be joined by former Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, former Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, former Minister of Telecommunications Catherine Hughes, former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson and former Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar. The AFC justified the need to put back the former ministers in the House, saying they would be influencing policies for the oil and gas sector.

“At this time in Guyana’s development, when the economy is poised to grow rapidly as an Oil and Gas producing nation, it is important that those with experience in this new industry take their place in order to influence the legal and policy framework for our energy and other vital

sectors,” that party said.

The AFC said that its selection represented a mix of experience, gender balance and youth. “We are excited that our list also includes new faces with an emphasis on youth and gender representation. We are confident that our new Parliamentarians will advocate policies that are of special relevance to youth, women and our Indigenous population,” the party said.

According to that party, those persons were elected through a rigorous process undertaken by the party’s National Executive Council who voted on the issue, ranking the top nine candidates who will comprise the AFC’s component to the APNU+AFC’s team of Parliamentarians.