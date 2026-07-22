Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, 8:46 by Denis Chabrol

Prime Minister Mark Phillips on Tuesday admitted that government had loaded several heavy items on the MV Barima, and said there appeared to be a “break down” in routine inspection of vessel before it left Georgetown for Port Kaituma last Saturday afternoon.

Asked whether, a part from the 87-year old vessel, whether government lost any cargo, he said the Public Works Ministry lost “some equipment, fuel, machinery” and All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). “All those things will be itemised as part of the whole investigative process,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he did not know whether any government official or minister insisted that those items be loaded on the vessel regardless of the weight limitations. “I don’t have such a report. I cannot say yes or no. I don’t have such a report. If there is such a report out there, I would say when the investigation commence, those people can come forward and you can submit statements to that effect,” he told a news conference.

For his part, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said equipment was on the vessel “to do the construction work that is going on in the area.” He said the MV Barima could carry four vehicles, and based on the cargo manifest there were a pickup, and a car aboard.

After Mr Edghill said there is a system of inspecting the vessels before departure, but when asked how he did not ascertain that there were extra passengers aboard, the Prime Minister interjected, saying that “what you were raising there, obviously, there was some breakdown in the system” and that would also form part of the probe.

Initially, government had said there were 116 passengers and 17 crew members. However, after the names of several rescued persons were not on the manifest authorities used video surveillance recordings at the Kingston Goods Wharf, Georgetown to estimate that 179 passengers and crew were aboard the craft when it sank Saturday night at about 11 O’clock about 10 nautical miles off the Essequibo Coast.

Amid persistent calls by the opposition for Public Works Minister Edghill to resign, he said “I will address any issue at the appropriate time, not tonight.”