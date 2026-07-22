Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, 8:41 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) parliamentarian, Sherod Duncan was arrested Tuesday for allegedly flying a drone without permission, Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond said.

“He was flying, I understand, a drone without authorisation. Those drones cannot be flown without a proper licence and he didn’t have that,” she told reporters.

The minister said Mr Duncan, who was arrested and taken to the Charity Police Station, was released later Tuesday but she did not know whether he was required to post cash bail or self-bail.

The Head of the Aviation Operators Association of Guyana, Captain Learie Barclay urged drone operators to desist from operating those unmanned aerial vehicles in that area because aircraft are flying at low altitude to assist with the search, rescue and recovery operation in the aftermath of last Saturday’s MV Barima ferry disaster.

Mr Duncan could not be reached immediately, but he reported on his Credible Sources Facebook page that he was interacting with Warrao children and showing them a small drone when several police officers arrived and instructed the parliamentarians to leave the location.

If charged and convicted, his drone could be seized for a specified time and he could be fined.