Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, 22:23 by Writer

Prime Minister Mark Phillips on Tuesday evening said 53 bodies have so far been recovered following the sinking of the M.V. Barima last Saturday night.

He said of those recovered, 26 have been positively identified.

The prime minister said 22 bodies were recovered Tuesday.

Mr Phillips said French Guyana military and local divers went to the wreckage on the sea floor and found one body but could not retrieve it Tuesday.

“There’s a likelihood that they may encounter more bodies there,” he said.

The prime minister said detachments from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and the Brazilian Navy are due Wednesday and would participate in intensive diving operations at the wreckage.

Director-General of the Maritime Administration Stephen Thomas said the vessel has a cargo rating capacity of 126 tonnes and 394 passengers.

He explained that that could vary depending on the amount of cargo and number of passengers and crew at the time.

He said based on the load-line the vessel was not overloaded.