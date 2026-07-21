Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, 15:15 by Denis Chabrol

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill says the overnight increase in the number of rescued persons from 67 to 77 was as a result of authorities verifying the status of persons with their family members.

Mr Edghill said the checks yielded information that those 10 persons went home immediately after they were brought ashore. “We are accounting for them. Remember a lot of people are showing up from different places,” he told Demerara Waves Online News. He said government could account directly for 67 persons who were taken to a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard outpost while others were rescued by fisherfolk. “Now that we are going through, calling everybody to ensure that their family could tell us if they have accounted… The verification process has carried us to that number,” the Public Works Minister said..

As of 2 PM Tuesday, so far a total of 41 bodies had been recovered and 77 persons rescued from last Saturday night’s sinking of the MV Barima. Government estimates that 179 persons, including 18 crew members, were aboard the 87-year old boat when it went down almost 10 miles from the Essequibo Coast at about 11 PM Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said the “heartbreaking reality” is that, over time, the bodies of several victims would resurface is something search and rescue experts anticipated and planned for from the very beginning.

Mr Phillips expressed concern about those engaging in “reprehensible” conduct by exploiting this national tragedy for clicks, likes, and political attention. “Even more disturbing is the posting and circulation of graphic images of the deceased. Such actions are deeply insensitive, inflict further pain on grieving families, and strip victims of the dignity they deserve,” he said.

The Prime Minister this was a time for compassion, respect, and responsible conduct—not self-promotion. “Let the professionals continue their work, and let the families mourn their loved ones with the privacy and dignity they are owed,” he said.