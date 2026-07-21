Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, 14:53 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday proclaimed three days of national mourning for the lives that were lost tragically from the disaster involving the M.V. Barima.

The designated days of national mourning are from Wednesday July 22 to Friday July 24, 2026.

Dr Ali said last Saturday night’s sinking of the vessel almost 10 nautical miles off the Essequibo Coast “has brought profound and widespread sorrow and immeasurable grief throughout our nation.” As of 2 PM Tuesday, so far a total of 41 bodies had been recovered and 77 persons rescued from last Saturday night’s sinking of the MV Barima. Government estimates that 179 persons, including 18 crew members, were aboard the 87-year old boat when it went down almost 10 miles from the Essequibo Coast at about 11 PM Saturday. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill explained to Demerara Waves that was not 10 additional persons were found overnight Monday , but through a process of verification, authorities confirmed with relatives that their loved ones were rescued and they made their way home.

“At this time of deep national sadness, as we pause to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives, to stand with their families, to offer comfort to survivors, and to demonstrate our collective compassion and solidarity,” he said.

During that period, the President the national flag would be flow at half-mast on government buildings, public institutions and other appropriate locations throughout the country as a mark of respect and remembrance for those whose lives were lost.

There would be a National Day of Prayer on Wednesday by Guyanese of all faiths and communities. He said they would be called upon to unite in prayer, reflection and remembrance for the victims of this tragedy, for the families who mourn, for the survivors, and for the strength and healing of our nation. That event would be held at the Kingston Seawall, Georgetown, where religious leaders, families of victims, survivors, community representatives and citizens from across Guyana will gather in a spirit of prayer, reflection and solidarity.

On Thursday, he said there would be a Night of Reflection and Prayer in Port Kaituma for residents there and and and neighbouring communities. They are invited to come together to remember those who have been lost, to comfort one another and to offer prayers for all affected by this national tragedy, he said in the proclamation.

And on Friday, there would be a Night of Reflection and Prayer in Mabaruma for Mabaruma and the wider North-West District to join in remembrance, prayer and reflection as the nation continues to mourn and support those impacted by this tragedy.

Across Guyana, the President encouraged candlelight events by the religious community – including churches, mosques, temples and all places of worship-together with civic organisations and citizens throughout Guyana, to host candlelight gatherings during this period of national mourning as symbols of remembrance and unity.

He also encouraged religious communities across the country to begin tonight, Tuesday 21st July 2026, with candlelight vigils and moments of prayer in memory of the victims of this disaster.