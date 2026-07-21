Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, 14:13 by Denis Chabrol

A total of 41 bodies have been recovered and 77 persons rescued from last Saturday night’s sinking of the MV Barima, government said in its latest update at 2 PM Tuesday.

Government estimates that 179 persons, including 18 crew members, were aboard the 87-year old boat when it went down almost 10 miles from the Essequibo Coast at about 11 PM Saturday.

Search and Rescue/Recovery operations remain ongoing, with 16 vessels deployed within the wreckage area.

The designated search area has been expanded by an additional 400 square miles,

extending up to Waini Point, to maximize the likelihood of locating any remaining persons.

As of 13:00 hrs today, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) has accounted for 77 persons rescued. A total of 41 bodies have now been recovered. The first recovery for the day was made at 10:15 hrs, and 14 bodies have been retrieved as of 1pm far today.

French and local divers are continuing underwater search and recovery operations at the wreckage site.

The identification of recovered bodies is currently being undertaken by family members at Suddie Hospital.

Stakeholders involved in these efforts are advised that any bodies retrieved during search and rescue and/or recovery operations should be IMMEDIATELY transferred to the custody of the

Guyana Police Force at the established facility at the Charity River Dam.