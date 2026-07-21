Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, 11:55 by Denis Chabrol

A man was electrocuted and two children shocked by an electrical wire that was connected to a chicken coop at Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast, police said Tuesday.

Dead is 28-year old Kelton Benn of Ptolemy Avenue, Dartmouth. He died at at about 5:30 PM Monday at his residence. “Preliminary enquiries revealed that Benn had gone to use an outdoor toilet situated at the back of the yard. After he failed to return, a relative went in search of him and found him lying motionless next to a chicken coop,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators were informed that an electrical wire had been connected from the house to the chicken coop several months earlier to provide lighting.

Benn was also taken to the Lima Regional Hospital, where he was examined and pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

A nine-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, who were subsequently seen shaking while leaning against the structure, were taken to the Lima Regional Hospital, where they were admitted for observation,police also said.

Police said the Guyana Power and Light Inc. was contacted and the electrical wire was disconnected.