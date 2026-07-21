Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, 11:43 by Denis Chabrol

Five Chinese nationals, who were allegedly mining illegally, are now accused of overstaying in Guyana, police said Tuesday.

They are ages 34, 53, 31, 59 and 50.

Police said the foreigners weewinitially arrested on June 16, 2026, at the Rock Creek Mining Area, Puruni, Region Seven, during an enforcement operation after they were allegedly found engaged in illegal mining activities.

“Checks of their travel documents revealed that they had overstayed their permitted time in Guyana.

They were subsequently charged and processed to appear in court,” police said in a statement.