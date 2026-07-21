Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, 9:16 by Denis Chabrol

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has laid down a number of demands for an inquiry into the sinking of the ferry, MV Barima, that has so far claimed the lives of 27 persons.

APNU parliamentarian, Saiku Andrews said the probe should include independent experts and the disclosure of all documents about the 87-year old Scottish-made vessel.

“Every manifest, cargo record, maintenance and dry dock file, inspection certificate, crew testing record and emergency response log must be made public,” he said on a Facebook post. He also noted that Minister of Public Utilities , Deodat Indar, who is responsible for the maritime sector, warned that failed inspections could send vessels to sea and put lives at risk. “He must now produce the MV Barima’s inspection, seaworthiness, safety certification, crew fitness and emergency readiness records,” he said.

Mr Andrews urged government to provide affected families full support, compensation and access to independent lawyers. Ministerial responsibility means the buck stops at the top. “The victims and their families deserve truth, justice and reform, not excuse, spins or scapegoats,” he said.

The Guyana government said after the names of several of the rescued persons were not on the manifest, an examination of video surveillance at the Kingston Goods Wharf, Georgetown, showed an estimated 179 persons including 18 crew members were aboard the MV Barima. Initially, government had said there were 133 persons including 17 crew members. This means that there were 45 persons who were not recorded as passengers. The Guyana government also said the captain and one crew member were tested positive for marijuana. Overnight, government said so far 69 persons have been rescued, 27 bodies recovered and 83 others missing.

A day after Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said the management team responsible for the loading, dispatch, and overall management of the MV Barima has been sent on leave to make way for the investigation, Mr Andrews cautioned government against blaming workers instead of taking ministerial responsibility for the tragedy.

“The PPPC (People’s Progressive Party Civic) government must not scapegoat junior workers while shielding the ministers who supervise the system. MARAD (Maritime Administration) cannot credibly investigate its own regulatory conduct without independent oversight,” Mr Andrews said.