Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, 5:53 by Denis Chabrol

The Judicial Service Commission appointed Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman more than one year ago to serve as Guyana’s Chief Magistrate, but that decision was announced on July 14, 2026.

The appointment which was made by the Commission on January 7, 2025 will take effect from that date, according to a late Tuesday night post on the Supreme Court of Judicature’s Facebook post.

No reason was given for the announcement of the appointment 18 months later

Ms. Judy Latchman obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Guyana in 2002 and a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in 2004. She was admitted to the Bar of Guyana in October 2004. Her professional journey commenced as a State Counsel in the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions in 2004, and she was later promoted to serve as a Senior State Counsel in those Chambers in 2008. Ms. Latchman joined the Magistracy in 2009 and was later elevated to the post of Principal Magistrate in 2017. On 7 January 2025, she was appointed to the post of Chief Magistrate.

She is a fellow of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute and a member of the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association as well as the Judicial Education Institute of Guyana.

Meanwhile, the JSC also announced that six persons have been appointed to the post of magistrate. They are Ms. Ocelisa Marks, Nikkisha Logan, Jimelle Joseph, Shareefah Parks, Taneisha Saygon and Caressa Henry

The oaths of offce for appointment to the Magistracy would be taken before the Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, on Wednesday, July 15.