Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, 8:45 by Denis Chabrol

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is urging closer monitoring of foreign operated stores and supermarkets across Guyana, alleging that many of them are not adhering to Guyana’s laws and regulations.

The AFC says it found that many Chinese supermarkets are selling food products that carry no English description as is required and no expiry or ‘best by’ date.

“The health of our people is being put at risk,” that party said in a statement.

The AFC also says many Chinese and Brazilian stores and supermarkets fail to issue receipts to customers.

“These are not ‘mom and pop’ businesses. These businesses gross millions and could be fueling massive tax evasion and even money laundering,” the AFC says.

The AFC says in most of these foreign operated stores and supermarkets, staff are subject to inhumane treatment. Washrooms are not separated for males and females and there is no lunchroom for staff to use. Staff also report that their lunch period is 20 minutes or less at some stores, the AFC says.

That party says it also observes that working hours are long with no overtime and National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions are not paid, and most workeesare paid in cash, and no pay slips are issued.

“These practices put the consuming public, workers, NIS, and State coffers at risk,” the AFC adds.

The AFC called on the Guyana Revenue Authority, Ministry of Labour, Guyana Competition and Consumers Affairs, NIS, Food and Drug Administration to carry out a national campaign to bring all stores and supermarkets into compliance. The responsible minister of government must ensure these exercises are carried out year-round, that party says.