Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, 5:37 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who is part of Mr Azruddin Mohamed’s now flopped motor racing entity Team Mohameds, is wanted by police in connection with the gunning down of gold miner Ricardo “Paper Shorts” Fagundes in early 2021 outside Palm Court, Main Street, Georgetown.

Police said they want Satrohan “Depo” Rajkumar for the offence of murder committed on Fagundes on March 21, 2021.

Three other associates of Mohameds- Udoh Kanu, auto sales dealer Amarnauth Ramsook and security guard, Mark Richmond, were released on GY$1 million bail each as police continue their revived probe into the high profile killing. A getaway car that was used by the gunmen was later found burnt on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The owner of the car has since died.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohamed, who is Guyana’s Opposition Leader after his We Invest in Nationhood political party won 16 seats in last September’s general and regional elections, believed that the fresh probe into the shooting death of Paper Shorts was aimed aimed at implicating him says after he disclosed President Irfaan Ali’s mega farm on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. “The PPP never experienced a string Opposition Leader. This is why they are trying to take me down for the past couple of years since my perceived entry into politics,” he said on his Facebook page, Team Mohameds.

Mr Mohamed said two “innocent men” who are his former employees, were held for six days as part of the “manipulation of the system and the blatant violation of their constitutional rights.”

The WIN Leader, who is wanted by the United States for alleged financial crimes, said the now late owner of the getaway car, Shemroy Stewart, was a “known hitman” for Shaheed “Roger” Khan who was convicted and jailed several years ago in the United States for cocaine trafficking. Mr Mohamed said “I never knew” Stewart. He alleged two police officers approached a number of persons in prison to issue a statement implicating him in Fagundes’ murder.

Mr Khan, who had publicly claimed to have prevented the Bharrat Jagdeo administration from being toppled, on Monday said he was the intended target of gunmen who killed his “son”, Fagundes and he accused police of deliberately responding slow to the incident. Mr Khan on March 29 had said he was the intended target of gunmen who killed his “son”, Paper Shorts and he accused police of deliberately responding slow to the incident.