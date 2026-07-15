Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, 4:57 by Denis Chabrol

At least 14 Chinese men were arrested Tuesday in an interior district of Suriname where they were seen allegedly clad in uniforms and patrolling with guns, authorities there said.

Starnieuws reports that A joint operation by the Suriname Police Force (KPS) and the National Army in the Sarakreek area has led to the arrest of fourteen Chinese men. During the operation, several firearms and a quantity of ammunition were also seized. Minister of Justice and Police Harish Monorath confirmed to Starnieuws that the suspects have been transferred to Paramaribo, where the criminal investigation is continuing. A video was also posted on Facebook showing that ABOP Chairman Ronnie Brunswijk was present at the scene.

According to the minister, the operation was set in motion after authorities received reports and video footage of armed Chinese individuals allegedly patrolling the Sarakreek area in uniform. After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service and the President’s Cabinet, it was decided to immediately send a joint police and army unit to the area. Two National Army helicopters were also deployed during the operation. The operation was led by the Central Regional Commander of the Suriname Police Force.

During the action, fourteen Chinese men were arrested. According to Monorath, semi-automatic firearms, other heavy weapons, and a quantity of ammunition were found during the arrests. The minister could not yet provide a definitive answer regarding the exact number of seized weapons, as the inventory had not been fully completed following technical problems with one of the deployed helicopters. The suspects have since been transferred to Paramaribo for arraignment and further criminal investigation.

The investigation is intended to provide clarity.

The minister does not yet wish to speculate on the reason why the Chinese were present in the area armed. “As far as we know at this moment, they were reportedly carrying out security duties. But the criminal investigation must determine exactly what they were doing there and why it happened in this manner,” said Monorath. He emphasized that Suriname has its own security services. “We have a National Army and a police force. The investigation will have to determine why these individuals operated there in this way.”

Brunswijk’s Role

Images are circulating on social media showing ABOP political party Chairman Ronnie Brunswijk in the Sarakreek area. However, according to Monorath, Brunswijk did not lead the operation. “The action was carried out by a mixed unit of police and army under the leadership of the Central Regional Commander,” the minister said. According to him, Brunswijk, a former Vice President of Suriname, he went to the area in his own capacity to orient himself and provided the authorities with information. Monorath further pointed out that not all arrested Chinese nationals are residing illegally in Suriname. According to him, some possess valid documents. Therefore, he wants to await the results of the arraignment and the criminal investigation before taking an official position on the case.