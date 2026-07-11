Last Updated on Saturday, 11 July 2026, 7:27 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana has begun training para-social workers to address the shortage of full-fledged social workers in hinterland communities, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security said Friday.

“For too long, many of our hinterland regions have suffered because we do not have enough persons who are trained in social work,” the Minister said. Your presence here matters because you are the trailblazers and pioneers of this programme,” Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said at the launch of the Certificate in Paraprofessional Social Services (CPSS) course in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Friday

She noted that the programme supports the government’s commitment to expanding access to qualified social workers across Guyana, particularly in Regions One, (Barima-Waini), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Eight and Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) , where the need for specialised services remains significant.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, she described the initiative as a transformative investment in people that will strengthen social services in Guyana’s hinterland while creating meaningful employment opportunities for residents.

The training, which is offered free of cost through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in partnership with the Guyana Association of Professional Social Workers (GAPSW) and accredited by the University of Guyana, provides participants with accredited foundational training in social work while opening the door to long-term career opportunities.

Minister Persaud explained that graduates will be well-positioned for employment within the Ministry, including the Childcare and Protection Agency, the Social Services Department and the Survivor Advocate Programme.

“This is more than free training. It is a launchpad into a career in Social Work. So, think about this as a lifelong path, where you will make a tangible impact on the future of the people of your community, your region, and your country,” she told participants.

Dr Persaud underscored the critical role social workers play in addressing child protection, family welfare, mental health, gender-based violence and domestic violence, stressing that strengthening these services is essential to building safer and healthier communities.

She also emphasised the importance of sound documentation, adherence to standard operating procedures, and ethical conduct, noting that social workers often become integral to the justice system through court proceedings and case management.

“Justice must always be served, and as a social worker, you become part of that wheel of justice. So when you get into this profession, integrity, transparency and accountability is what will drive you further,” Minister Persaud stated.

She described the initiative as another example of the Government of Guyana’s investment in developing human capital alongside the country’s rapid economic growth.

“This programme is an investment in the education of the people of Guyana. As our country develops, we must ensure our human capacity develops alongside it, so that every community has access to the support and professional services it deserves,” the Minister said.